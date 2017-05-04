NAFA, animal control collecting supplies for flooded pet owners

Northeast Arkansans for Animals and the Jonesboro Animal Control are teaming up to help pet owners affected by the flooding in Randolph and Lawrence Counties.

They are collecting supplies to deliver to the area.

Most needed are:

Pet food and treats (new)

Blankets and towels (new and used)

Pet toys and bed (new and used)

Leashes and collars (new and used)

Donations can be dropped off at Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland, now through Saturday morning, May 6. That afternoon a JAC officer will deliver it to a central location.

