NAFA, animal control collecting supplies for flooded pet owners - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NAFA, animal control collecting supplies for flooded pet owners

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Northeast Arkansans for Animals and the Jonesboro Animal Control are teaming up to help pet owners affected by the flooding in Randolph and Lawrence Counties.

They are collecting supplies to deliver to the area.

Most needed are:

  • Pet food and treats (new)
  • Blankets and towels (new and used)
  • Pet toys and bed (new and used)
  • Leashes and collars (new and used)

Donations can be dropped off at Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland, now through Saturday morning, May 6. That afternoon a JAC officer will deliver it to a central location.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Peco Foods returning to work

    Peco Foods returning to work

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:29:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:35:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Employees at Peco Foods, Inc. in Pocahontas will be getting back to work this week following flooding.

    Employees at Peco Foods, Inc. in Pocahontas will be getting back to work this week following flooding.

  • Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

    Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:33:59 GMT
    (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)

    A trucker whose big rig was swept away by floodwaters can thank Jackson County law enforcement officers for saving him.

    A trucker whose big rig was swept away by floodwaters can thank Jackson County law enforcement officers for saving him.

  • Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

    Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:32:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

    Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly