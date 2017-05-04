Peco Foods returning to work

Employees at Peco Foods, Inc. in Pocahontas will be getting back to work following this week's flooding.

A representative from the poultry plant states maintenance workers will return to their regular schedules Friday morning.

Sanitation will also start back on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on Saturday. Sanitation will resume third shift schedules on Sunday.

On Monday, May 8, the plant returns to full production at regular schedules.

Employees are encouraged to check the roads and may need to use alternate routes to get to the plant.

Any workers having concerns or needs due to the flooding should call the company's Human Resources Department, the representative stated.

In addition, the company announced it is holding two job fairs on Tuesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city hall, 410 North Matt Street in Pocahontas.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android