Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

Ministers from the city and other attendees led prayers for the nation, state, local government, law enforcement, and flood victims in Region 8.

Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said the recent extreme flooding has been weighing heavy on many residents’ hearts.

“It’s difficult to get to the point where we can physically help those people,” Shaw said. “Of course, I think prayer is the first option of everything, every time. As soon as the water recedes enough that we can get up there and do what we can, we’re of course going to do that too.”

The city of Bono celebrates the National Day of Prayer annually and Mayor Shaw said he thinks the special ceremony encourages people to take a leap of faith and stay positive.

