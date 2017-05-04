Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

Ministers from the city and other attendees led prayers for the nation, state, local government, law enforcement, and flood victims in Region 8.

Bono Mayor Danny Shaw said the recent extreme flooding has been weighing heavy on many residents’ hearts.

“It’s difficult to get to the point where we can physically help those people,” Shaw said. “Of course, I think prayer is the first option of everything, every time. As soon as the water recedes enough that we can get up there and do what we can, we’re of course going to do that too.”

The city of Bono celebrates the National Day of Prayer annually and Mayor Shaw said he thinks the special ceremony encourages people to take a leap of faith and stay positive.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Peco Foods returning to work

    Peco Foods returning to work

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:29:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:35:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Employees at Peco Foods, Inc. in Pocahontas will be getting back to work this week following flooding.

    Employees at Peco Foods, Inc. in Pocahontas will be getting back to work this week following flooding.

  • Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

    Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:33:59 GMT
    (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)

    A trucker whose big rig was swept away by floodwaters can thank Jackson County law enforcement officers for saving him.

    A trucker whose big rig was swept away by floodwaters can thank Jackson County law enforcement officers for saving him.

  • Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

    Bono residents pray for Region 8 flood victims in prayer service

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:32:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

    Bono residents celebrated National Day of Prayer by hosting a prayer service at the Bono Community Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly