Semi-truck swept away, driver rescued

A trucker whose big rig was swept away by floodwaters can thank Jackson County law enforcement officers for saving him.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to State Highway 37 in Elgin where they found this semi-truck and trailer in the water with the driver still inside.

Captain Ricky Morales, Deputy Glen Dugan, and Tuckerman Police Chief Justin Collom used a boat to get to the truck, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s department.

They managed to pull the driver, 63-year-old Ibrahim Valazquez of Florida, out of the water and take him to safety.

Sheriff David Lucas urges drivers not to bypass a road closed barricade.

“Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you are putting others coming to help in danger, as well,” the post said.

