More water flowing from Norfork Dam

Just hours after increasing the flow of water from Norfork Dam, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday they were increasing the releases.

They said they would increase the releases to 29,000 cubic feet starting at 5 p.m.

According to the Corps, they began the increase of 25,000 cubic feet per second around noon. Which was an increase from earlier in the day.

The release is a combination of the 12 spillway gates opened to two feet releasing 23,900 cubic feet per second in addition to 5,100 cubic feet per second being released through two turbine generators, USACE stated in a news release.

Norfork Lake is expected to rise to between 580' and 580.5' due to Wednesday night's rain.

USACE stated future rainfall may cause them to increase the releases from the lake next week.

