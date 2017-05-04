A Better Region 8: National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 4th was the National Day of Prayer. It's a day set aside to pray for our country and each other.

It's interesting to me that we have a day for that. In First Thessalonians, it says, "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances."

The monumental floods this week in many of our counties means we all need to pray.

It has to be overwhelmingly tough to watch your home or business get overtaken by flood waters.

In the coming days, KAIT will announce a way for you to help. We are coming together with media outlets across the region to raise money to help our neighbors.

Speaking of helping neighbors, this Saturday is the inaugural Jonesboro Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. As I watch our KAIT team rally, I am reminded why this event is so important.

I think it's safe to say that a majority of us have been close to someone impacted by the fight, the triumph and the loss that for many comes with breast cancer. This event brings us together to celebrate the survivors and to raise money for research because there is so much more that needs to be done.

So remember to keep praying for this weekend's Race for the Cure and for our neighbors who have to put their lives back together. Sometimes it's the least we can do, and sometimes it's the most we can do.

Continuing to take care of our neighbors in many different ways makes us stronger, and it makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

