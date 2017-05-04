Jackson County responds to water rescues

Authorities responded to two water rescues Thursday on Highway 37 in Elgin (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

Jackson County authorities are urging caution for people traveling through high water areas after deputies responded to two water rescues Thursday.

According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, deputies went to Highway 37 in Elgin around 2:40 p.m. to rescue a person needing help.

Sheriff David Lucas said when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup truck hauling another truck with a trailer.

Lucas, Captain Ricky Morales and Deputies Michael Long and Glen Dugan went to the area by boat and got to the scene.

The driver, Charles Berko of Georgia, was rescued and taken to safety.

Earlier Thursday, a Florida man was also rescued along the same road.

Lucas said deputies saw an 18-wheeler that had been swept away and the driver, Ibrahim Velazquez, was inside the truck.

Authorities were able to get Velazquez out of the truck safely.

Overall, five highways in the area were cordoned off this week due to flooding. y that the department got a call early Tuesday about a woman who was about to have a baby.

"A lady that was in labor, our deputies responded by boat and the current was so bad that they could not get to her," Morales said.

However, deputies were able to get to the woman but her condition and the condition of the baby was not known.

Morales said residents need to understand the severity of the situation.

"That just goes to show you, when this water comes up...sometimes you gotta swallow your pride..you gotta leave," Morales said.

In addition to putting yourself in harm's way, Morales said the work to evacuate people in a flood can put law enforcement in jeopardy as well.

"Our best friend, Sheriff Cody Carpenter was killed back in 2013, on May the 31st, due to flood waters in Scott County. So, we know the effects of what it can actually take from you and it took a dear friend of ours," Morales said.

Officials said people who disobey the road signs could face a huge fine and court costs, not to mention possibly losing their lives.

"Take the long way, what's the risk of losing everything. Your loved one not getting to see you again.. you know, just use common sense right now," Morales said.

