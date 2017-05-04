Harding Opens GAC Tournament with 3-1 Win Over Ouachita

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - The 2nd-ranked and No. 1 seed Harding softball opened the Great American Conference Tournament on Thursday with a 3-1 win over No. 8 seed Ouachita at the Tiger Sports Complex. With the win, the Lady Bisons improve to 51-6 overall. Harding is only the second team in GAC history to reach 50 wins in a season. Southern Arkansas had 53 last season. Ouachita falls to 22-33 on the season. Harding advances to face No. 4 seed Arkansas-Monticello at 6 p.m., on Thursday in Bentonville, Arkansas. Coverage links on HardingSports.com

Key Innings (#2 Harding 3, Ouachita Baptist 1) - Harding got on the board in the second when Mackenzie Jones hit a single up the middle to drive in Kimmy Hendricks-Campbell from second. - The Lady Bisons made it a 3-0 game in the bottom of the third when Peyton Mills tripled down the left field line to score Alexus Lawellin from first. Amanda Berdon picked up her 28th RBI when she laid down a suicide squeeze bunt down the first base line. - Ouachita made it a 3-1 game in the top of the sixth when Kelsey O'Brien had a pitch-hit single through the right side to score Macy Wilson.

Key Statistics - Harding had seven hits in the game lead by Kimmy Hendricks-Campbell and Mackenzie Jones who each went 2-for-3. - Ouachita had six hits led by Sarah Johnson who went 2-for-2. - Hannah Johnson picked up the win for Harding to improve to 23-4 on the season. She threw six innings, gave up six hits, one earned run and struck out five. It was the seventh time this season Johnson has had at least five strikeouts in a game. Autumn Humes received the save for Harding, her sixth of the season. She pitched one inning and did not give up a run or hit. - Marissa Butler received the loss for Ouachita. She falls to 10-11 on the season. Butler pitched six innings, gave up seven hits, three earned runs and struck out five.