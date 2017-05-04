Bald Knob, Bergman top shots at regional trap qualifier

JACKSONVILLE (AGFC) – Despite gusting winds and storm clouds looming, trap shooting teams from Bergman and Bald Knob came out victorious in the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program’s north regional qualifiers last Friday and Saturday.

Chuck Woodson, program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said he was impressed not only with the shooting skills of the teams involved, but their attitudes adjusting to the poor shooting conditions.

“When the wind gusts like it was, those clays can really bounce around in the air and become even more difficult to hit,” Woodson said. “But I didn’t hear any complaints from the athletes who took to the trap field. They were there to compete and have a good time.”

The Bergman Panthers Lead Dispensers took first place in the junior division on Friday, breaking 112 of 125 thrown clays. The Beebe Blasters took second with 111 clays broken, and the MVE Claybusters claimed third with a score of 110.

Two participants out of the hundreds participating in Friday’s northern regionals shot a perfect score of 25 during their one-round competition. Michael Mansfield of Southside Jr. High and Parker Hutchins of Southside FFA both hit all clays thrown during their round and will be invited to compete as individuals in the Champion of Champions shoot during the AYSSP State Championship.

The Bald Knob Bulldogs Senior One team smashed 239 of 250 clays to claim first place in the senior division on Saturday. While the entire team’s performance was remarkable, the win came with the help of the day’s only two perfect two-round scores. Chase Martin and Tanner Meachum both managed perfect runs of 50 during the gusting wind. They also will be invited to the Champion of Champions shoot at the AYSSP State Championship.

The Beebe Blasters senior squad scored 237, putting them in second place, edging out a second team from Bald Knob, the Bald Knob Bulldogs Senior Two, who had a score of 235.

The top 16 teams in each division from each regional qualifier will be able to compete in the AYSSP State Championship, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, 2017.

North Region Senior qualifiers:

Bald Knob Bulldogs/Senior One

Beebe Blasters Trap/Maverick

Bald Knob Bulldogs/Senior Two

Cave City Sharpshooters/Duck Commanders

Cave City Sharpshooters/Clay Crushers

Quitman/Gold Bulldogs

Bergman Panthers/Prowling Panthers

Faulkner County 4-H/Remington Rednecks

Batesville Pioneers/One

Clinton FFA/Clay Smashers

Calico Rock Pirates/Pirate Swashbucklers

White County Central Bears/Bears

Mountain Home Bombers/Bomb Squad

Clay Bustin’ Cougars/ICC One

Quitman/Black Bulldogs

Baxter County 4-H/Senior One

North Region Junior Division qualifiers:

Bergman Panthers/Lead Dispensers

Beebe Blasters Trap/Little Mavericks

MVE Claybusters/Bulls Eye

Southside Jr. High/Squad One

South Side FFA/ Young Guns

BK Claybusters/Claybusters One

Faulkner County 4-H/Bust ‘Em Up

BK Claybusters/Claybusters 2

White County Central Bears/Cubs

Cave City Sharpshooters/Claybusters

Mountain Home Bombers/Bomb Squad

Calico Rock Pirates/Pirates Hearties

Batesville Jr. High School/Black

Highland Trap Shooters/ Shooters One

BK Claybusters/Claybusters 3

Cave City Sharpshooters/Smoking Guns

Visit http://www.agfc.com/education/Pages/EducationProgramsAYSSP.aspx for more information about AYSSP, a program of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.