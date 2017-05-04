New AGFC boat ramp and water trail included in tourism week celebration

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will join the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, and other state and local partners at 10 a.m., Monday, May 8 at Little Rock’s Benny Craig Park (4610 Gum Springs Road) to celebrate one of the city’s overlooked outdoor recreation amenities — Fourche Creek. The event will include an unveiling of new directional signs, a ribbon-cutting for a new boat ramp and guided canoe tours.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently invested $53,000 of Marine Fuel Tax funds to complete a new boat ramp at the park that will provide easy access for canoes, kayaks, and other boats.

This year, Fourche Creek serves as the backdrop for the LRCVB’s summer sweepstakes kick-off, ‘Urban Outdoor Adventures,’ featuring outdoor recreational opportunities in Arkansas’s capital city.

Kirsten Bartlow, watchable wildlife coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says the creek that runs through the heart of Little Rock is largely ignored by paddlers looking for a quick getaway, but hopes to bring a little more focus to the waterway.

“We’ll be designating the section of Fourche Creek from Benny Craig Park to Interstate Park an Urban Water Trail,” Bartlow said. “The more people we can get to use this area, the more we hope people will get involved in protecting and restoring it.”

Located in the heart of Little Rock, Fourche Creek is one of the nation’s largest urban wetlands. It encompasses 1,800 acres filled with a highly diverse population of flora and fauna, more than 50 species of fish, migratory birds and large bald cypress trees.

“With every big rain, a new crop of plastic bottles, bags and Styrofoam end up in the creek, and a few people have dumped debris directly into it, but we’re hoping this awareness will prevent that in the future,” Bartlow said. “Groups such as the Friends of Fourche Creek have been working hard to clean up the creek, but it will take a city-wide effort to keep our waters and woods clean.”

Bartlow encourages anyone interested in exploring the creek to join in a special float trip directly following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Weather permitting, we’ll have canoes and kayaks available to use free of charge,” Bartlow said. “Dress for a canoe trip and get a first-hand look at the new urban water trail for yourself.”

The celebration is part of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), an annual tradition for the travel community. Each year, Arkansas’s travel and hospitality leaders gather to publicly tout tourism’s vital role in the state’s economic well-being. In 2016, Arkansas welcomed nearly 30 million visitors who spent $7.6 billion dollars. Those expenditures accounted for $503 million dollars in local and state tax revenue. Pulaski County, primarily Little Rock, serves as the state’s largest tourism hub.