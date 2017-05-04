New food truck opens in downtown Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New food truck opens in downtown Jonesboro

Food at Garotos, a Brazilian BBQ food truck in Jonesboro. (Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association Facebook page) Food at Garotos, a Brazilian BBQ food truck in Jonesboro. (Source: Downtown Jonesboro Association Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Area residents will have an opportunity to eat steak pita wraps, carnaval, and brigadeiro at the newest food truck in downtown Jonesboro. 

Garotos is open for lunch and dinner, with Brazilian style barbecue on the menu.

The truck will also have an Olympic bowl with cut top sirloin, rice and cabbage salad, officials with Downtown Jonesboro Association said Thursday. 

The food truck is open at the food truck court on Main Street. People can get their food at the truck or can call in their order for pickup. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:55:06 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:14:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

  • Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:43:27 GMT
    The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

  • Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:16:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly