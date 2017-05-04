New food truck opens in downtown Jonesboro

Area residents will have an opportunity to eat steak pita wraps, carnaval, and brigadeiro at the newest food truck in downtown Jonesboro.

Garotos is open for lunch and dinner, with Brazilian style barbecue on the menu.

The truck will also have an Olympic bowl with cut top sirloin, rice and cabbage salad, officials with Downtown Jonesboro Association said Thursday.

The food truck is open at the food truck court on Main Street. People can get their food at the truck or can call in their order for pickup.

