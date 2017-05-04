Actor and wife to speak at local event

An actor from a famous acting family was in Jonesboro to talk about an event Friday in Wynne that helps women in a time of need.

Stephen Baldwin visited Thursday to talk about the event as well as his famous family and his brother, Alec.

Alec Baldwin portrays President Donald Trump on the NBC show Saturday Night Live.

"I don't know if you've seen my brother playing Trump on SNL. But he's a Trump guy for other reasons, and I'm a Trump guy for the right reasons, but that's ok," Stephen Baldwin, who is also filming a Christian movie, said.

As for the event Friday, Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya, will speak Friday night at the event called "Life at the Movies." The event supports Concepts of Truth International in Wynne.

The group is a Christian-based organization that has an international helpline for abortion recovery, counseling, and prevention. The event is at 6:30 p.m. at the Delta Technology Center at Wynne.

There is also a special meet and greet Friday night at the center, with tickets available at itickets.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android