Rain causes detours around area town

A large amount of rain hit Tuckerman earlier this week, with flooding causing several roads in the area to be closed.

The Jackson County town, just off Highways 224 and 37, has been closed off to most traffic. However, a man who works at a gas station there said the store has been busy with people including customers wanting to know where they can go.

"A lot of people coming here get lost and they just don't know their way around, and it just people been here driving for like three or four hours just to get to a place like 30 minutes away from here," Larry Hadki said.

Also, several people could be seen taking detours around closed roads. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Thursday had to rescue two people in separate water rescues in the Elgin area.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android