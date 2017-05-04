Highway shoulders suffer damage from flood

The water is starting to recede in Lawrence County near Portia.

Water is still flowing across parts of Highway 63 on Thursday, but it is slowly going down.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said they are feeling optimistic that the water did not get as high as they thought it would.

While officials do not know home many homes were flooded, a large portion of Portia that was expected to be impacted was not.

The roads leading into Clover Bend are still blocked. Several houses in the area have water inside.

Thomison said they will continue to monitor Highway 63 to see when it will reopen.

“There is still a tremendous amount of debris, and they’re trying to remove all of that,” Thomison said. “And there is significant damage to the shoulder at the point plus the railroad I trying their best to stabilize and see about their tracks. But we were very pleased to see the condition.”

The water damaged part of the highway. The water washed away the shoulder on the southbound lane.

The damaged done to the northbound lane is still unknown since it is still under water.

Thomison hopes it does not hinder them from opening up the highway when that time comes.

“The best thing about it is that’s not the roadway itself,” Thomison said. “The shoulders are significant down through there because of the four-lane situation, but we can get the opened up and it be completely safe while they work to repair those. And the highway department does an excellent job of those things.”

Thomison said he has all the paperwork ready to declare Lawrence County a disaster area, but he is just waiting to see what the state and federal agencies decide.

Thomison said it might be a few days before the highway is reopened.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android