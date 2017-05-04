Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

Survival Flight 9 base manager Mike Emmons said they flew into Pocahontas on Wednesday to offer services such as hospital patient transports, providing aerial views to county officials, and transporting supplies in and out of Randolph County.

The effort is to make sure the county has what they need, and that the citizens are taken care of.

“We just want to help, so like I said in the overall picture, what we’ve don’t is a small part,” Emmons said. “What everybody else has done is huge and we are just thankful we can be here to help them.”

Emmons said they will be in Pocahontas helping as long as they are needed.

They are scheduled to open a base in Pocahontas this month and expects to have an aircraft within the next few weeks.

