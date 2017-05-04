Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week.

"It's just now starting to hit me hard," Billy Oaks said after visiting his home in Pocahontas.

The Oaks family faced a similar situation in 2011, but want answers after the flooding this week of the Black River.

The home has flooded at least five times in the past. The flooding this week damaged the home. However, in 2011, the water went up three to four feet into the home with family members wading in waist deep water to go back into the home, Oaks said.

The flood now has damaged clothes, caused problems with utilities, and damaged appliances.

"That is full of water. Man, that is my new microwave, aw man," Oaks said.

Oaks visited the home with his daughters, Cynthia and Beverly.

Cynthia Oaks said the flooding problems are a part of nature but have put their father in a world of hurt.

"We can't stop these things from happening but he is hurting for sure," Cynthia said, as Beverly looked on.

The Oaks family have asked city officials for answers about why the area floods.

However, Billy Oaks said the house is very important to him.

"It's home to me, got my privacy, that's all that matters to me," Billy Oaks said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android