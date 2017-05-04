Harding Softball Advances in Winner’s Bracket after 2-0 Victory over Arkansas-Monticello

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - The 2nd-ranked and No. 1 seed Harding softball won its second straight Great American Conference Tournament game on Thursday after a 2-0 victory over Arkansas-Monticello. The Lady Bisons defeated Ouachita 3-1 earlier on the day. With the win, the Lady Bisons improve to 52-6 overall. Harding is only the second team in GAC history to reach 50 wins in a season. Southern Arkansas had 53 last season. Ouachita falls to 34-22 on the season. Harding advances to face No. 2 seed Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m., on Friday in Bentonville, Arkansas. Coverage links on HardingSports.com

Key Innings (#2 Harding 2, Arkansas-Monticello 0) - Alexus Lawellin gave Harding a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after she hit a double down the left field line to score Courtney Derrick. - Arkansas-Monticello had a scoring opportunity in the third with one out but did not produce a run. With runners at first and second and one out, Mackenzie Rice hit a long fly ball that bounced off the left field wall. Brookelynn Moon, Harding's left fielder, threw a strike to the cut off Alexus Lawellin at short stop she immediately threw the ball home and was able to catch the Blossoms runner trying to score from second. Rice was held to a single on the play. - Harding added another run in the fourth with the bases loaded when Madi Trump was hit by a pitch.

Key Statistics - Harding had six hits in the game, led by Alexus Lawellin who went 2-for-4 and had a RBI. - Arkansas-Monticello had four hits, led by Kendra Coleman who went 2-for-3. - Autumn Humes picked up her 28th win to improve to 28-1 on the season. She earned her 24th complete game and continued to extend her GAC shutouts record to 14. Humes gave up four hits, one walk and struck out 10. It was the seventh time this season she has had over 10 strikeouts in a game. - Kaylee Freeman went the distance for Arkansas-Monticello but falls to 8-12 on the season. She gave six hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out one.