Friday weather wrap: highways opening, several roads still closed

U.S. 63 Friday (Source: KAIT)
Highway 67 Randolph County Friday morning (Source: KAIT)
Trees down on Greene Co. Road 755 Friday morning (Source: KAIT)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

More highways are opening across northeast Arkansas after flooding blocked them off, but several roads still remain closed.

U.S. Highway 63 is open across all lanes between Hoxie and Black Rock after being closed for over a day, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

However, several roads are still closed.

In addition to flooding in parts of Region 8, strong winds from Thursday into Friday have caused power outage issues.

Utility workers are out trying to restore power to residents across northeast Arkansas:

Fallen trees appeared to be the biggest problem for crews. Some even had to deal with fires from those trees.

Road crews had to be called in to cut out the trees.

About 800 outages were reported just around the Craighead, Greene County line.

Meanwhile, other counties continue to recover from flooding.

[CLICK HERE FOR FLOOD WARNING INFORMATION BY COUNTY]

A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

Lawrence County is dealing with road issues as water slowly goes down.

Highway shoulders suffer damage from flood

Jackson County is also dealing with closed roads as well as water rescues.

Rain causes detours around area town

Jackson County responds to water rescues

