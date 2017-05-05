Friday weather wrap: winds and flooding causing issues

Trees down on Greene Co. Road 755 Friday morning (Source: KAIT)

In addition to flooding in parts of Region 8, strong winds from Thursday into Friday have caused power outage issues.

Utility workers are out trying to restore power to residents across northeast Arkansas:

Fallen trees appeared to be the biggest problem for crews. Some even had to deal with fires from those trees.

Road crews had to be called in to cut out the trees.

About 800 outages were reported just around the Craighead, Greene County line.

Meanwhile, other counties continue to recover from flooding.

A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week.

Lawrence County is dealing with road issues as water slowly goes down.

Jackson County is also dealing with closed roads as well as water rescues.

Several roads around the area are simply impassable and are closed.

