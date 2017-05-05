AHTD engineer hopeful HWY 63 could open Friday

An Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department engineer shared good news Friday morning about road conditions.

District Engineer Brad Smithee said the water on Highway 63 between Portia and Hoxie keeps receding in Lawrence County.

AHTD said Friday morning there is no exact time the road will reopen. However, Smithee is hopeful that they can reopen at least a lane of traffic for those who live in the area sometime today.

Smithee explained it will be long before they can fully reopen the highway.

Lawrence Co: water receding on US 63 between Hoxie-Portia. SB lanes damaged. No ETA on open NB lanes. #arnews #arwx pic.twitter.com/uQkMOfcxS9 — AHTD (@AHTD) May 5, 2017

Smithee also said Highway 67 between Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas will remain closed.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android