AHTD: inside lanes on HWY 63 opening

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Friday the opening of a couple lanes on U.S. Highway 63.

According to AHTD, crews are opening the inside lanes, one in each direction, on the highway between Hoxie and Portia.

District Engineer Brad Smithee with AHTD was hopeful about it being opened when he spoke on Good Morning Region 8 via phone Friday.

However, he explained it will be a long time before they can fully reopen the highway.

Smithee also said Highway 67 between Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas will remain closed.

