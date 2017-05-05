NBA player shares help for flood victims on social media

An NBA player with roots in Arkansas who leads a team across the Mississippi River is urging help for those affected by flooding.

Mike Conley, Jr., point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, shared a post on his Twitter page specifically to help those in Pocahontas.

The Tweet listed a Memphis company that is taking donations for bottled water, toiletry items, cleaning supplies, and more.

He asked his followers to keep those in the city "in your thoughts & help spread the word about how you can help them during this time of need."

For more information, contact ChemStation Mid-South at 901-345-5333.

Please keep the people of Pocahontas, AR in your thoughts & help spread the word about how you can help them during this time of need pic.twitter.com/XWYmwTTLGZ — Mike Conley (@mconley11) May 4, 2017

