Family loses everything in house fire

A Rector family lost everything when their home went up in flames.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday a passerby spotted the fire on County Road 483 and called the Rector Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighters raced to the scene, through 40 mile-an-hour winds and two feet of floodwater, to find the home fully involved.

“We could see the fire from a mile and a half out,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Sigsby. “It was too far gone when we got there. The roof had already caved in.”

Knowing a family lived there, Sigsby sent a firefighter back into town to see if they were at a relative’s house. They were.

The husband and wife said the power had gone out around 10 p.m., so they loaded up their children and went to her sister’s house.

Sigsby stated that they lost everything and did not have insurance.

He notified the American Red Cross to provide the family with shelter and necessities.

