Arkansas crop damage from floods pegged at $64.5 million

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) - Preliminary estimates show that flooding and severe weather have affected more than 900,000 acres of farmland in Arkansas.

A report released by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture puts preliminary crop flood damage at $64.5 million. With an estimated loss of 156,000 acres, rice appears to be the hardest hit by the heavy rainfall.

The division says soybean losses are estimated at more than 83,000 acres, while corn losses were just under 48,000 acres. Cotton losses were about 9,300 acres.

But agronomists say about two-thirds of the affected 937,000 acres are expected to survive, if no additional rain falls.

