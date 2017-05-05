Bank warns of potential scam

A bank is warning patrons to be careful if someone calls asking for account information.

The Cave City School District passed along the message from the Bank of Cave City over social media.

According to the post, the bank has been made aware of a "potential scam/phishing scheme" targeting their customers.

Thursday a customer reported getting an automated call that appeared to come from the Bank of Cave City. It even had the bank's number on the caller ID.

The automated caller asked the customer to "verify their account number" by dialing the number on the keypad and pressing pound.

If you receive such a call, do not give out any information and hang up immediately, the post stated.

If you did provide the caller with any information, call the bank immediately at 870-283-5301.

In the post is stated the Bank of Cave City will not call or email its customers asking to verify personal or account information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android