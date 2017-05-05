'Funny money' not so funny to Paragould police

Some "funny money" circulating in Paragould is not so funny to police.

Investigators with the police department warned residents Friday in a social media post that counterfeit bills are being circulated in town.

Unlike the “Motion picture use only” bills that they have seen in the past, officers say these look like the older bills that are no longer in circulation. All of the fake $100 bills also have the same serial number.

Police urge business owners and managers to have their employees “scrutinize any larger bill received, especially these that are of the older design.”

To those who come into contact with one of these bills or has any information on where they came from, call the police department at 870-236-7621.

