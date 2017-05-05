60-day insurance moratorium in effect for flood victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

60-day insurance moratorium in effect for flood victims

Between Walnut Ridge and Jonesboro (Source: John Caubble via Twitter) Between Walnut Ridge and Jonesboro (Source: John Caubble via Twitter)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One less thing for flood victims to worry about: On Friday, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellations/non-renewal of policies for non-payment for those affected by the recent floods.

“In order to help Arkansans struggling with storm damage and flooding, I have issued this moratorium that applies to all types of insurance policies sold in this state,” Kerr said. “This action does not waive the obligation to pay their insurance premiums; it is only an extension of the time period to make your payment without the threat of cancellation.”

The 60-day moratorium is effective as of April 26. It affects Region 8 residents in the following counties:

  • Baxter
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Craighead
  • Cross
  • Independence
  • Izard
  • Jackson
  • Lawrence
  • Randolph
  • Stone
  • White
  • Woodruff

To be eligible for the moratorium, policyholders must have suffered significant property damage, injuries, or related loss of life as a result of the storms.

Also, they must request the extension from their insurance carrier.

To read the full text of the bulletin covering the moratorium, click here.

Kerr also warned property owners of unlicensed, non-insured contractors offering repair services and that unlicensed public adjusting is illegal in the state.

“In the aftermath of a catastrophic event in the state, insurance companies assign adjusters to process claims,” Kerr said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Surgeon, cancer survivor encourages early detection

    Surgeon, cancer survivor encourages early detection

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:32:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure takes place Saturday. As we gear up to run and walk for those who have fought and won, fought and lost, or are still battling breast cancer, we remember so many of those stories started with a mammogram.

    The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure takes place Saturday. As we gear up to run and walk for those who have fought and won, fought and lost, or are still battling breast cancer, we remember so many of those stories started with a mammogram.

  • Church helping out flood victims

    Church helping out flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:34:34 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:19:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

    Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

  • Crews bring cancer patient medicine during flood

    Crews bring cancer patient medicine during flood

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:50:19 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:14:52 GMT
    Tim with one of his IV bags (Source: KAIT)Tim with one of his IV bags (Source: KAIT)

    A cancer patient found himself in a bind this week after the roads in his county shut down because of flooding.

    A cancer patient found himself in a bind this week after the roads in his county shut down because of flooding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly