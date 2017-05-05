Cardinals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Games

The St. Louis Cardinals announced make-up dates for two games that were rained-out during the past week. The game originally scheduled on Saturday, April 29 vs. the Cincinnati Reds will be made up on a mutual off-day for both clubs on Monday, June 26, at 3:15 p.m. Gates will open at 1:15 p.m. that day to accommodate distribution of the Carlos Martínez & Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead promotional giveaway sponsored by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Fans should use their tickets dated April 29, 2017 for admittance to the June 26 make-up game.



The postponed Wednesday, May 3, game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers has been rescheduled as part of a split double-header on Tuesday, June 13, with a 1:15 p.m. start time. Gates will open at 11:45 a.m. for the make-up game and will re-open at 5:45 p.m. for the regularly scheduled 7:15 p.m. game that evening. Fans should use their tickets dated May 3, 2017 for admittance to the first game on June 13.