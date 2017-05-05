Wings of Honor Air Show still taking off Saturday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Wings of Honor Air Show still taking off Saturday

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Despite the recent floods, the show must go on. The Wings of Honor Air Show, that is.

This year’s show, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Walnut Ridge Regional Airport, will go on as planned Saturday, May 6.

In addition to the free air show, the event will feature vendors, a bounce house, helicopter and airplane displays, World War II era tractors, cars and model airplanes, as well as military equipment and vehicles. Helicopter rides can also be purchased.

Veterans will be recognized for their service and are encouraged to attend, particularly World War II veterans, according to a news release.

The 75th anniversary celebration will pay tribute to the airport’s origins as the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School during World War II. More than 5,300 pilots trained at the facility, including 42 who died while training there.

Gates to the airport will open at 10 a.m. with the veterans’ tribute and air show starting at 12:15 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and binoculars.

