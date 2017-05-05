Family calls themselves lucky after flood

A family in Randolph County called themselves lucky despite all the damage caused by flooding.

The Peppers family owns around 20 to 30 properties in Biggers, Datto, Pocahontas, and Reyno.

With all the flooding in all four towns, only one of their rental properties was damaged.

The Peppers spent most of Friday morning visiting their properties and assessing the damage.

Their rental properties were not the only property of theirs in danger. Their own home was at risk because it sits so close to the river.

They prepared before the flood waters began to rise to protect their house.

Their home now has a water line on the siding, and the waters destroyed part of a concrete deck.

The home’s propane tank is also in a tree on the river.

Donna Peppers was worried when she wasn’t able to get to her property.

“The worst was it even going to be here when we got back to it,” Peppers said. “I mean that was my worst thought was that it would just wash it down the river like at the bridge, just right there, we saw. So, that was my worst fear was that it was going to be gone.”

The family said they are blessed that their property is still standing and has only minor damage.

They now plan to begin the clean-up process much like many other homeowners.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android