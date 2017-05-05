24 years since West Memphis boys death

Friday marked 24 years since three West Memphis boys went missing.

Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers were reported missing on May 5, 1993.

All three were found dead the next day.

Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelly Jr. entered an Alford guilty plea in the murders, meaning they maintained their innocence while admitting the state of Arkansas had enough evidence for a conviction.

They spent 18 years in prison before they were released in 2011.

