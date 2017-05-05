24 years since West Memphis boys death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

24 years since West Memphis boys death

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

Friday marked 24 years since three West Memphis boys went missing.

Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers were reported missing on May 5, 1993.

All three were found dead the next day.

Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelly Jr. entered an Alford guilty plea in the murders, meaning they maintained their innocence while admitting the state of Arkansas had enough evidence for a conviction.

They spent 18 years in prison before they were released in 2011.

  Surgeon, cancer survivor encourages early detection

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:32:18 GMT
    The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure takes place Saturday. As we gear up to run and walk for those who have fought and won, fought and lost, or are still battling breast cancer, we remember so many of those stories started with a mammogram.

  Church helping out flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:34:34 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:19:35 GMT
    Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

  Crews bring cancer patient medicine during flood

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:50:19 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:14:52 GMT
    A cancer patient found himself in a bind this week after the roads in his county shut down because of flooding.

