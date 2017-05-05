Reyno business owner helps flood victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Reyno business owner helps flood victims

REYNO, AR (KAIT) -

With all the flooding, one Randolph County woman is trying to help those affected.

Daniela McKenzie owns a quilt shop in Reyno. She began accepting donations on Friday to help the victims.

McKenzie is originally from Europe and said everyone in the area has been kind to her. Now, she wants to give back.

She is taking donations of clothing and hygiene products for flood victims across the area.

“The thing is you have to pay forward what you get blessed with,” McKenzie said. “So, everybody just go through their closet and through the kitchen cabinets, see what we got and what we can help out people the best way we can.”

McKenzie said she would continue collecting donations and flood victims can stop by her store to pick up what they need.

She will also pick up and drop off donations to anyone in the area.

You can donate at her store at 272 W. Second Street in Reyno, or give her a call at (870) 810-1485.

