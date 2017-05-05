Shoulder repairs least of AHTD's worry

The water receded enough Friday to reopen Highway 63 near Portia in Lawrence County.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department was thankful to reopen the road.

As of Friday, it was only open to two lanes because the shoulder washed away.

AHTD is examining the highway to see how much damage was done, but the repair on the shoulder may not be the highway department’s priority.

“As the water recedes on our secondary roads, we will be reviewing them,” Brad Smithee, AHTD District 10 engineer, said. “And we know we have some significant damage to some of them that we will not be able to reopen for some days. We will be moving our equipment to those locations where roadways are closed long before we start working on shoulder in a location like this.”

Smithee said their main job is to get traffic moving again safely.

The BNFS railroad is also working hard to repair their tracks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android