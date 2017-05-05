Most the county's crops destroyed in flood

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said his county has some work to do after the flooding.

On Friday, he said 90 to 95 percent of the crops have been destroyed by flood waters.

He said several roads that were already built up to be paved, were washed away. Crews will have to start all over.

Judge Griffin said he declared the county a disaster on Sunday.

