Man gets creative to protect home

The Clover Bend area was one of the hardest hit areas in Lawrence County.

Several homes in the community have water inside them.

One man said he has lived there his entire life.

His house was flooded in 2011, but this time he got creative and found a way to keep the water out.

“We pulled dirt in and filled up 30-bushel tote bags that rice seed comes in with sand and stacked them all around the house,” Hunter Jones, Clover Bend resident said. “Put the plastic under it and folded it up over it. Just got ready for it to get here because it was a mess last time. Didn’t wanna have to do that again.”

Jones also installed a pump to cater the water that made it past the barrier.

All of Jones’ farmland that has rice planted is now under water.

Jones worries now that when the water recedes, it will be too late to replant his fields.

