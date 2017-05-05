Section of Highway 90 closed again

A section of Highway 90 in Randolph County closed again Friday night due to high waters.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said 5.8 miles of the highway is closed between Pocahontas and Ravenden Springs.

According to the Highway Department, the Eleven Point River flooded the roadway in the area. The road closed earlier this week due to the same reason.

AHTD closed the section around 8:50 Friday night.

Check out idrivearkansas.com for more details.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android