Church helping out flood victims

Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

Friday, victims got some help from the Church of Christ Disaster Relief in Nashville.

The West Ridge Church of Christ in Pocahontas dropped off the donation. It included 60-pound boxes of food that could feed a family of four for a week.

Other items included personal care units with towels and soap, wheel barrels, and several others.

West Ridge's minister Barry Chaffin said it is about taking care of people who have been displaced by the flood.

“We are just here to bless the community, and if they need it, we are going to get it to them,” Chaffin said.

West Ridge Church of Christ will be handing out food on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief will soon have a team headed to Texas to help flood victims there.

For more information, visit the Pocahontas city website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android