At 10: Cancer patient gets much needed medicine during flood - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Cancer patient gets much needed medicine during flood

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: One man trapped by the flood waters in Pocahontas got his antibiotics thanks to some helpful crew members. Japhanie Gray brings you his story.

Plus, one woman had to get out of the flooded areas for two very special reasons. We'll tell you tonight.

And, we'll have more on the big NEA Race for the Cure set for tomorrow morning.

  • Surgeon, cancer survivor encourages early detection

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:32:18 GMT
    The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure takes place Saturday. As we gear up to run and walk for those who have fought and won, fought and lost, or are still battling breast cancer, we remember so many of those stories started with a mammogram.

  • Church helping out flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:34:34 GMT
    Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

  • Crews bring cancer patient medicine during flood

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:50:19 GMT
    Tim with one of his IV bags (Source: KAIT)Tim with one of his IV bags (Source: KAIT)

    A cancer patient found himself in a bind this week after the roads in his county shut down because of flooding.

