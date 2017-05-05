Crews bring cancer patient medicine during flood

Tim with one of his IV bags (Source: KAIT)

A cancer patient found himself in a bind this week after the roads in his county shut down because of flooding.

Tim Holderbaugh suffers from brain cancer.

He spent some time in the hospital two weeks ago, got an infection, and had to be on IV antibiotics at home.

Once the flood waters moved into his home in Pocahontas, Highway 63 closed leaving no way for Jonesboro crews to bring him his medicine.

That’s when a team of people took action to get Holderbaugh the antibiotics he needed.

“We coordinated with Walnut Ridge to meet at the county line to get the medication, and we brought it back to Randolph County,” Joey McDowell, volunteer firefighter said.

It took seven people in three boats around two hours to get to the Holderbaugh family.

Tim’s wife Amy Holderbaugh said she can’t thank the crews enough because, without the medicine, her husband would probably be back in the hospital.

“We are just so grateful, we feel like they are just angels, that we are so blessed,” Amy Holderbaugh said.

“I am a firm believer in everything happens for a reason and God has got it in his hand,” Tim Holderbaugh said.

County officials said it will take a long time to rebuild, but with the unity shown among the residents, the process is worth it.

“It is something that is hard to explain,” McDowell said. “You just have that sense of happiness and joy in doing the right thing.”

