Missing woman found safe

According to Izard County dispatch, an elderly woman who was reported missing was found safe and sound Saturday not far from her home.

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Georgia Mae Parker, 77.

Parker had been last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at 3124 Arkansas Highway 5 near the North Central Unit Prison in Calico Rock. The dispatcher said Parker had been out looking for her dog when she got lost.

Parker was in good condition Sunday, officials said.

