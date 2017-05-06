Silver Alert activated for missing Izard Co. woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Silver Alert activated for missing Izard Co. woman

(Source: Arkansas State Police) (Source: Arkansas State Police)
IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Silver Alert has been activated regarding a missing Izard Co. woman.

According to a release, 77-year-old Georgia Mae Parker was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 at 3124 Arkansas Highway 5 near the North Central Unit Prison in Calico Rock.

The release states Parker has gray shoulder length hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing an orange sweater and dark blue pants with flowers.

Parker is believed to be walking and not traveling in any vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding Parker's disappearance is urged to contact the Izard Co. Sheriff's Office at (870) 368-4203.

