Gov. Hutchinson declares disaster area to 36 counties following storms, flood

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to a press release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a disaster areas to 36 counties and two cities Saturday.

The declaration comes following last weekend's severe storms that caused heavy flooding and damage throughout much of the state.

According to the release, the disaster area included several Region 8 counties.

To see the list of counties and the two cities declared disaster areas, please click here.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge.

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    The first ever Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure takes place Saturday. As we gear up to run and walk for those who have fought and won, fought and lost, or are still battling breast cancer, we remember so many of those stories started with a mammogram.

    Pocahontas and Randolph County have received a tremendous amount of help from all over the country.

