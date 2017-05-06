Gov. Hutchinson declares disaster area to 36 counties following storms, flood

According to a press release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a disaster areas to 36 counties and two cities Saturday.

The declaration comes following last weekend's severe storms that caused heavy flooding and damage throughout much of the state.

According to the release, the disaster area included several Region 8 counties.

