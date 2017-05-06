Representative Crawford surveys flood damage

Representative Rick Crawford flew over parts of Region 8 Saturday that were impacted by major flooding this week.

Crawford told Region 8 News that the First District, unfortunately, has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to water.

After flying over the areas affected by flooding, he said the damage is likely worse than what residents saw in Randolph and Lawrence Counties in 2011.

He said now that the flooding has begun to recede, the full damage is being revealed.

From his vantage point, homes and farmland received significant damage.

"We are going to have to be extremely creative in how we address this from a financial perspective,” Crawford said. “And whatever federal resources we can bring to the area, you know bringing in FEMA for one thing."

Representative Crawford estimated flooding is to blame for the loss of an estimated 10% of the district’s rice crop.

The United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sunny Purdue also plans to fly over the affected areas on Sunday to observe flood damage.

After completing damage surveys, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will then hold a press conference in Little Rock

Region 8 News will have an update on what he says Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android