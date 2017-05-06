Race for the Cure succeeds in Jonesboro

The color pink filled Jonesboro Saturday as runners participated in Northeast Arkansas’s first Race for the Cure on Saturday.

The annual Susan G. Komen race takes place in Little Rock every year, but this opportunity gave residents in Northeast Arkansas the chance to participate in the local event.

Many people ran in honor of breast cancer survivors or loved ones they have lost to the disease.

One runner said he is proud to be a part of the race and ran in honor of many people.

“It’s to honor those that suffer from breast cancer, and those that are fighting every day to find a cure for this disease,” Terry Flowers said.

Many runners came in groups, forming teams, and supporting their family and friends, including Jenny Rogers.

Rogers stood alongside her mother, who she ran in honor of.

“She’s a 31-year breast cancer survivor, I'm proud to run in honor of her,” Rogers said. “I think it's very important to bring this race here to Jonesboro.”

More than 4,000 people participated in the race held on the Arkansas State University Campus, and over $80,000 dollars was raised for breast cancer research.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android