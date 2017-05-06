Local scores 5/6/17
Baseball:
Piggott 1 Clinton 14
Corning 6 Melbourne 5
Riverside 8 Mountain View 4
Manila 8 Valley Springs 0
Jonesboro 8 Mountain Home 0
Bay 5 Viola 1
Westside 5 Southside 4
BIC 7 McCrory 6
Harrisburg 3 Heber Springs 5
Armorel 5 Mammoth Spring 3
Softball:
Hoxie 1 Clinton 12
Corning 2 Melbourne 5
Walnut Ridge 7 Mountain View 1
Rivercrest 10 Valley Springs 0
Jonesboro 14 Marion 3
Marmaduke 8 Hazen 0
Pocahontas 1 Heber Springs 2
Trumann 9 Southside 4
EPC 13 Salem 9
Armorel 1 Viola 0
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.