Local scores 5/6/17

Baseball: 

Piggott 1  Clinton 14  

Corning 6  Melbourne 5  

Riverside 8  Mountain View 4 

Manila 8  Valley Springs 0  

Jonesboro 8  Mountain Home 0  

Bay 5  Viola 1  

Westside 5  Southside 4  

BIC 7  McCrory 6  

Harrisburg 3  Heber Springs 5  

Armorel 5  Mammoth Spring 3 

Softball:

Hoxie 1  Clinton 12  

Corning 2  Melbourne 5  

Walnut Ridge 7  Mountain View 1  

Rivercrest 10  Valley Springs 0  

Jonesboro 14  Marion 3  

Marmaduke 8  Hazen 0  

Pocahontas 1  Heber Springs 2  

Trumann 9  Southside 4 

EPC 13  Salem 9  

Armorel 1  Viola 0  

