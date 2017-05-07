Body found of Arkansas girl who was swept away during flood

HINDSVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The body of an 18-month-old Arkansas girl who was swept away during flooding more than a week ago has been found.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday that the body of Krystal Wiggins was found Saturday afternoon about 10 miles from where the vehicle she was riding in was swept off a bridge.

The body of the girl's 4-year-old brother, Damien Wiggins, was found earlier this week just more than three miles from the bridge near Hindsville.

Authorities have said the children were with their mother on April 29 when the vehicle was swept off the bridge during heavy rain and flooding. The sheriff's office says the mother, who survived, tried to carry the children to safety but they were pulled into a swift current.

