Texarkana, Arkansas, man charged in girlfriend's death

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Miller County prosecutors have charged 57-year-old Tony Earl Taylor with the March death of 35-year-old Crystal Reed. He also faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Taylor is being held on $750,000 bond and court records do not list an attorney to speak for him.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that police began questioning Taylor after Reed's mother reported her missing.

Police later found Reed's body buried in a heavily wooded area in Ogden.

