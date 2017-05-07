Highway 69 in Jackson, Independence Counties reopens

Another stretch of Region 8 highway has reopened as floodwaters continue to recede.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department says Highway 69 in Jackson and Independence Counties has reopened.

That is the stretch of highway between Newport and Newark.

In a tweet Sunday, AHTD said Highway 67 between Pocahontas and the Lawrence County line is still under several feet of water and will remain closed for a while still.

