Regional schedules for May 8th, 2017

Jonesboro -

Baseball:

4A East at Trumann High School:

12:30 PM, Westside vs. Lonoke. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Central Arkansas Christian and Heber Springs for Regional championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM

3A-3 at Manila High School:

10 AM, Clinton vs. Corning. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Riverside and Manila for Regional Championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

12:30 PM, Riverside vs. Manila. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Corning and Clinton for Regional Championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

2A-North at Palestine-Wheatley High School:

2:30 PM, championship game between BIC and Sloan-Hendrix

1A-2 at Armorel High School:

2:30 PM, championship game between Bay and Armorel

Softball:

4A East at Trumann High School:

10 AM, Trumann vs.Heber Springs. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Harrisburg and Stuttgart for Regional championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

12:30 PM, Harrisburg vs. Stuttgart. inner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Trumann and Heber Springs for Regional championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

3A-2 at Harmony Grove High School:

2:30 PM, championship game between Bald Knob and Rose Bud

3A-3 at Manila High School:

10 AM, Clinton vs. Melbourne. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Walnut Ridge and Rivercrest for Regional Championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

12:30 PM, Walnut Ridge vs. Rivercrest. Winner plays at 5:30 PM against the winner of Clinton and Melbourne for Regional Championship. Loser plays third place game at 3 PM.

2A-North at Palestine-Wheatley High School:

2:30 PM, championship game between EPC and Marmaduke

1A-2 at Armorel High School:

2:30 PM, championship game between Armorel and Calico Rock