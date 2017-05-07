Community feeding held for flood victims

The city of Portia hosted a community meal on Sunday for flood victims.

The lunch was served at city hall and provided by the Vulcan Materials Company.

The group is reaching out to the community in hopes of meeting some of the needs of flood victims.

"We're here today because we are a part of this community," said Regional Sales Manager Butch Case. "When the community's in need, we feel the need as just human beings to respond."

Case said the group also served dinner on Saturday night and plans to serve lunch again at noon on Monday.

They also passed out boxes of cleaning supplies at each feeding.

Case said the company is based out of Alabama but has a business in Black Rock.

He said when the community is hurting the organization tries to step in and meet needs where they can.

"We understand each others needs, and it's just the value that we have," said Case.

